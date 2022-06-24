Brent Faiyaz Drops Off "Wasteland" Single "Price Of Fame" & Reveals Tracklist

Brent Faiyaz is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated album, Wasteland, on July 8th via his Lost Kids imprint. You can view the artwork, also released today, above.

The lead single, "Price of Fame" may sound familiar for some astute fans as the singer previously included a version of it in a 2021 leak pack. At the time, Brent took to social media to share a Dropbox link which included the download of three unheard songs, including "Price of Fame." However, the full version released today does have some differences from the OG Dropbox version-- the 6-minute opus that is "Price of Fame" contains a few musical shifts when it comes to the sound. What starts out as groggy and chopped soon becomes sped up to offer a bit more energy from Brent before things slow down again, this time moving to lullaby-esque vibes rather than grunge.

Check out the new single below as well as the tracklist for Wasteland, featuring appearances from Drake and The Neptunes, Tyler,The Creator and Alicia Keys.

Let us know if you're excited for Brent to drop.

WASTELAND Tracklist:

VILLAIN’S THEME

LOOSE CHANGE

GRAVITY FEAT. TYLER, THE CREATOR

HEAL YOUR HEART (INTERLUDE)

SKIT: EGOMANIAC

ALL MINE

PRICE OF FAME

GHETTO GATSBY FEAT. ALICIA KEYS

WASTING TIME FEAT. DRAKE & THE NEPTUNES

ROLLING STONE

FYTB FEAT. JOONY

SKIT: OBLIVION

DEAD MAN WALKING

ADDICTIONS FEAT. TRE’ AMANI

ROLE MODEL

JACKIE BROWN

BAD LUCK

SKIT: WAKE UP CALL

ANGEL

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, I ain't sellin' dreams to you, baby

That ain't my style

I never said that I was the best in the world

But I'm the best for you, girl, just stay for a while