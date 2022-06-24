mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brent Faiyaz Drops Off "Wasteland" Single "Price Of Fame" & Reveals Tracklist

Rose Lilah
June 24, 2022 10:29
1.2K Views
43
1
Brent Faiyaz/Lost KidsBrent Faiyaz/Lost Kids
Brent Faiyaz/Lost Kids

Price Of Fame
Brent Faiyaz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Brent Faiyaz debuts "Price of Fame" from his upcoming album "Wasteland" and teases the full tracklist.


Brent Faiyaz is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated album, Wasteland, on July 8th via his Lost Kids imprint. You can view the artwork, also released today, above.

The lead single, "Price of Fame" may sound familiar for some astute fans as the singer previously included a version of it in a 2021 leak pack. At the time, Brent took to social media to share a Dropbox link which included the download of three unheard songs, including "Price of Fame." However, the full version released today does have some differences from the OG Dropbox version-- the 6-minute opus that is "Price of Fame" contains a few musical shifts when it comes to the sound. What starts out as groggy and chopped soon becomes sped up to offer a bit more energy from Brent before things slow down again, this time moving to lullaby-esque vibes rather than grunge. 

Check out the new single below as well as the tracklist for Wasteland, featuring appearances from Drake and The Neptunes, Tyler,The Creator and Alicia Keys.

Let us know if you're excited for Brent to drop.

WASTELAND Tracklist:
VILLAIN’S THEME
LOOSE CHANGE 
GRAVITY FEAT. TYLER, THE CREATOR 
HEAL YOUR HEART (INTERLUDE)
SKIT: EGOMANIAC 
ALL MINE
PRICE OF FAME 
GHETTO GATSBY FEAT. ALICIA KEYS 
WASTING TIME FEAT. DRAKE & THE NEPTUNES
ROLLING STONE 
FYTB FEAT. JOONY 
SKIT: OBLIVION 
DEAD MAN WALKING 
ADDICTIONS FEAT. TRE’ AMANI
ROLE MODEL 
JACKIE BROWN
BAD LUCK 
SKIT: WAKE UP CALL
ANGEL 

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, I ain't sellin' dreams to you, baby
That ain't my style
I never said that I was the best in the world 
But I'm the best for you, girl, just stay for a while

Brent Faiyaz Wasteland
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Brent Faiyaz Drops Off "Wasteland" Single "Price Of Fame" & Reveals Tracklist
43
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject