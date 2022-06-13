Brent Faiyaz is one of the premier r&b artists in the game right now. He is known for his smooth voice and toxic lyrics that always seem to resonate with fans. He is also one of those artists who takes a bit of time in between releases and sometimes, this leads to a lot of anticipation from fans.

Ever since dropping "Wasting Time" with Drake, Faiyaz's supporters have been waiting patiently for a full-length album. In fact, back in May, the artist claimed that he had finished recording, which led to even more suspense regarding his upcoming body of work.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Today, Faiyaz took to Twitter and blessed his fans by dropping a one-minute-long teaser for what appears to be his new album Wasteland. Unfortunately, the artist did not provide us with a proper release date, however, he did reveal that the album will contain big names like Drake, Alicia Keys, Tyler, The Creator, Mike Dean, The-Dream, No I.D., Jorja Smith, The Neptunes, and many others.

Based on all of these names and features, it is quite obvious that Faiyaz is shooting for the stars with this release. It is his most star-studded release to date and we're sure that is going to make the hype for this album skyrocket.

Let us know what you think of the teaser, in the comments below.