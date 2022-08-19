With all the conversations erupting about R&B this week, discussions regarding what qualifies a song or album to fit into a particular genre have also risen. Sean "Diddy" Combs posed a question asking if R&B was dead, and since that time, debates are being had all across the internet. Later, questions regarding what defines R&B were also asked, leading many generations of music lovers to face off.

Yet, through it all, there are many like Brent Faiyaz who believe that genre lines are being blurred.



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

"Don’t nobody care about music genres anymore, dat sh*t primitive," he tweeted. "Sauce dat sh*t up & let it fly."

While artists are certainly stepping outside of industry standards and finding their own lanes—roads that often intersect in Pop-Rap or Alt-Hip Hop—some fans disagree with Faiyaz.

A Twitter user replied to the singer, "This is why yall shouldn't make some people famous. They're not smart." It was something he could have shrugged off, but Faiyaz instead wanted to address the criticism.

"Lol man It’s really hard 2 explain this 2 music lovers who don’t create, but the properties that differentiate genres b damn near insignificant 2 us after a while," he wrote. "U spend enough time in the studio & they just become notes."

Expect to hear much more about this in the days to come. Check it out below.