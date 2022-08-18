The internet is ripe with conversations about R&B thanks to Diddy, and not everyone is happy with how the mogul has initiated these discussions. Yesterday, Diddy emerged on Twitter to ask if R&B was dead, and later, he hopped on Instagram Live to chat further. In an exchange with longtime friend Mary J. Blige, the singer stated that R&B is alive and thriving, however, it is often repackaged and given another title when artists like Justin Timberlake or Adele enter the conversation.

Diddy also argued with Timbaland as they disagreed about the genre, and all of these interactions have prompted artists and producers to come forward with their takes.

Hitmaka didn't appreciate Diddy implying R&B was dead, so he fired off a message about the Bad Boy icon.

"Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," he tweeted. "It’s so much good R&B out if u can’t notice u gotta be outta touch. Stop trolling." He expounded on his point after sharing his tweet on Instagram, naming Chris Brown, Tink, Usher, Ty Dolla $ign, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Bryson Tiller, and more.

He wrote, "@chrisbrownofficial @hermusicofficial @jazminesullivan @official__tink @jheneaiko @usher @jeremih @brysontiller @tydollasign @sza @summerwalker @dvsn @silksonic & MANY MORE! I feel u tho whatever to make the single go #1... is 'Gotta move on' bringing R&B back 2 life?

#Respectfully."

It's getting spicy in R&B Land. Check it out below.