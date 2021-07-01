mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Team Up On Smooth Banger "Wasting Time"

Erika Marie
July 01, 2021 00:04
Brent Faiyaz

Wasting Time
Brent Faiyaz Feat. Drake

The pair deliver a single that will quickly be added to summer hits playlists worldwide.


The Neptunes never seem to miss and they certainly didn't stray from their longstanding, praiseworthy reputation on "Wasting Time." This collaboration between Brent Faiyaz and Drake came as a surprise to fans after it was "leaked" on Wednesday (June 30), but its arrival was well received and with good measure. 

While it's widely known that Drake is carefully completing his highly-anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, Faiyaz's "Wasting Time" may prove that the R&B crooner is preparing for a full-length release of his own. Throughout 2021, Faiyaz has delivered a slew of singles including "Show U Off" and "Eden," so fans are awaiting news about his upcoming plans now that outside is open once again.

Meanwhile, on "Wasting Time," you'll find both Drizzy and Brent pining over the ladies in their lives, going over the reasons why the objects of their affections should be spending their free moments with them rather than anyone else. Stream Brent Faiyaz and Drake's "Wasting Time" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

The Ten Thousand Building, get your ass an apartment
Put you inside a G-Class, that's just the starter kit
Plenty things count in life, but none of them is a thought of it
New piece around my neck, it's chest games
'Cause shorty stay with calculatin' moves, like Beth Harmon

