We're still waiting on the arrival of Certified Lover Boy, an album that Drake promised he would release in the summer of 2020. Summer 2021 is here but no sign of the album. A few collaborations have popped up though, including his appearance on Migos' "Having Our Way" which is bound to have the clubs on smash this summer.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

CLB might not have a release date set but fortunately, fans might be receiving some brand new music from The Boy in the form of collaboration alongside Brent Faiyaz. A new single from the two artists titled "Wasting Time" produced by The Neptunes leaked today and is currently available on Apple Music in New Zealand. So tonight, fans will be kicking off the month of July with some much-needed vibes from Drizzy and Brent Faiyaz. "If you gonna waste your time/ Then waste your time with me," Faiyaz sings on the record. "I mean honestly/ Open your eyes and see/ If he's giving you what you need."

The forthcoming single from Brent Faiyaz follows a slew of singles he's already released this year. In January, he connected with DJ Dahi and Tyler, The Creator on "Gravity." Then, he released "Eden" as part of Black History: Music For A Movement Vol. 2. Most recently, he shared the single, "Show U Off."

With the pending release of "Wasting Time," it seems like Brent Faiyaz is officially in album mode.