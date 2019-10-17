In celebration of the new Breaking Bad movie "El Camino," K-Swiss will be releasing a limited edition sneaker collab, inspired by Walter White's and Jesse Pinkman's mobile meth lab.

The K-Swiss Classic 2000 x Breaking Bad “Recreational Vehicle” comes equipped with a multi-color stripe around the low-top silhouette as a nod to the RV, along with "Breaking Bad" detailing on the tongue. On top of that, the kicks come housed in a matching shoebox riddled with bullet holes.

The kicks, priced at $80, will reportedly be limited to just 300 pairs - 50 of which will be sold out of the actual RV used on the Breaking Bad set at a special pop-up event in Los Angeles. The Breaking Bad Experience, located at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd, will be open on Thursday, October 17 from 6pm-10pm local time.

Check out some more detailed shots of the K-Swiss Classic 2000 x Breaking Bad “Recreational Vehicle” below.