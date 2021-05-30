Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested, Saturday, and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and misdemeanor battery, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Passan explained the situation with a series of tweets, Saturday night: "Major League Baseball is expected to open an investigation into Marcell Ozuna following his arrest, sources tell ESPN. He could be subject to the league’s domestic-violence policy and faces a potential suspension."



Elsa / Getty Images

The incident report from the Sandy Springs Police Department claims that officers saw Ozuna grab his wife by her neck and throw her against a wall and hit her with a cast on his arm. His wife also had visible injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

In response to the news, the Braves released a statement saying that they "will not tolerate domestic violence in any form."

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna's arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner's Office" the team said. "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic vio-lence which stresses to the fullest that our soci-ety cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner. "

