Just days after DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills, made it clear that he wants to fight her baby daddy, DaBaby, TMZ caught up with him outside The Grove in Los Angeles to get some more insight into the drama. When asked about his posts on social media following the explosive feud that took place at the co-parent’s North Carolina home, Bills admit to being “in [his] emotions.”

The “Chunky Chains” artist went on to say that he’s still down to box DaBaby. “We could get in that ring whenever, it don’t matter,” he told the camera. The reporter then commended Bills for sticking up for his sister to which he said, “of course, everybody’s telling me I did the right thing. Ain’t nobody calling me telling me I did the wrong thing.”





If you’re unfamiliar with the situation, let us refresh you. DaniLeigh was allegedly asleep at home with her child after having cooked a meal for DaBaby when the “VIBEZ” artist attempted to kick her out of their home. The mother of one explained on Instagram that the North Carolina-based artist became upset after she ordered a Plan B, revealing that he loves to finish inside of her without wanting to take any responsibility.

The two went on to have a very public back-and-forth, some of which was broadcast on Instagram Live and other parts shared on the app’s Stories section. DaBaby shared that he’s only ever seen DaniLeigh as a “side bitch,” prompting her to pull out plenty of receipts in an attempt to prove otherwise. As TMZ reports, the “Lil Bebe” singer was charged with two counts of simple assault following two police visits to Baby’s home last week.

When Dani’s brother got wind of the situation, he hopped on IG to challenge the father of his niece to a fight, which Bills told TMZ he thinks that he would win. “I don’t know what round it’s gon’ be, but he ain’t gon’ touch me, I can promise you that. I got $200,000 on it myself, independently with my own bread.”

Do you think Brandon Bills could take down DaBaby in a boxing match? Let us know below, and see the full clip of his interview with TMZ here.

