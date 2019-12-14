In a recent interview with The New York Times, Brad Pitt opened up about turning to marijuana at the height of his career to escape the pressures of fame. Brad said he was “too uncomfortable” following the massive success of his films in the ’90s.

“I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot,” said Brad Pitt to NYT. “I was too uncomfortable with all the attention.” During that time, Brad was around 25 to 35 years old, and was coming off successes with movies like the Vampire, Seven, and Fight Club to name a few.

Thankfully Brad was able to turn a corner for himself after he recognized what he was doing. “I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself,” Brad said on what made him stop. “Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool,” he added.

In other news, Brad Pitt was spotted attending one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service ceremonies in LA a couple months ago and even praised Ye’s new music. “I think he was doing something really special there. It’s a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful. It really is”

