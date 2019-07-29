Boxing star Errol Spence Jr. recently hit up well known celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick for a gaudy new chain which features any icy "Man Down" pendant that costs $150,000 by itself.

According to TMZ Sports, the IBF welterweight champ's latest accessory is made with 55 carats of VS1 diamonds on white and rose gold. Additionally, the infinity Cuban chain, priced at $250,000 comes with 60 carats of VS1 diamonds on 1000 grams of rose gold.

Iceman Nick has created plenty of dazzling custom pieces for a number of celebrities over the years, including Lonzo Ball, French Montana and 6ix9ine, but he tells TMZ that this may be his best work yet.

"In 20 years of making custom jewelry for celebrities, this may be my most beautiful piece."

Check out the "Man Down" chain, as well as one of Spence's other custom pendants, in the posts embedded below.

Spence, the unbeaten IBF welterweight champion, is set to fight Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) on September 28 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Of the upcoming fight, the 25-0 Spence says (per BoxingScene.com):