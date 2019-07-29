Most recently, Wendy Williams brought Bow Wow up during a session of her Hot Topic segment on her talk show, addressing a surfaced clip of Bow Wow declaring that he had Ciara "first" while performing the former couple's "Like U" track.

"I had this bitch first." he would tell the crows. "You know that right?"

"Here's the thing," Williams began. "It's very distasteful, you know what I'm saying? We've all had somebody before we had you, man, but to be shirtless in a club, calling her a bitch, you are so wrong for that."

She would go on to allude to a photo of Bow Wow and Ciara back in the day in which Bow Wow is seen standing on his tiptoes to reach his ex's height, an instance attributed to Ciara wearing heels at the time as both Ciara and Bow Wow have a registered height of 5'7".

Bow Wow would soon clap back at Williams with a simple yet very loud message via Twitter, uploading a photo of Williams in a bikini and writing, "They say its a hot girl summer" in a clear attempt at body shaming.

Soon enough though the Internet's head troll in charge, 50 Cent, would take to his Instagram account to upload the same photo of Williams, effectively cosigning Bow Wow's statement.

"Time to hit the beach," 50 wrote. "LOL You ain’t work out in 20 years, so what."

The upload comes just some days after 50 Cent declared that he'd never really stop trolling Williams.

“I don’t like her," the mogul told HollywoodLife.com. "You know why? She said things about me consistently over the years and it was at points that I was not necessarily in control of the things that she was talking about and you’ll find its really not."