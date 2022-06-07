As someone who has spent most of his life in the spotlight, Bow Wow has been caught in some questionable predicaments over the years, from having Keyshia Cole allegedly attempt to egg his car after their breakup to, most recently, getting caught up in the midst of a 3-way make out session while at the club.

The 35-year-old was filmed turning up at a spot said to be called Loyalty; while out on the dancefloor, two women began kissing Shad Moss at the same time, and afterward, they each returned for a solo makeout sesh that appeared to include tongue.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In another video, the Doggy Bag hitmaker can be seen starring down in amazement as two women in denim shorts and crop tops bend over in front of him to twerk. Eventually, he starts dancing too, leaning back as one woman spanks the others behind.

Since the footage has been circulating on social media, countless users have been chastising Moss for getting so up close and personal while the pandemic is still plaguing many. "Looks like an 8th-grade dance," one person quipped of the ridiculous antics.





"They kissing to City Girls playing in the back?" another person asked. "Yeah, he went home with no coins."





Bow Wow appears to have addressed his night out on the town on his IG Story, sharing a picture of a roughed up person and writing, "If a photo could describe how I'm feeling." In another slide, he wrote, "I SURVIVED SCOTTSDALE."





Check out Twitter's reaction to the Ohio native's antics below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]