Bootleg Kev Details What Led Up To Wiz Khalifa's Outburst At The Club

Wiz Khalifa's recent spat with two LA DJs over the weekend sparked a lot of outrage but Bootleg Kev has provided context behind the rapper's actions. If you haven't seen the clip by now, Wiz Khalifa snapped on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron this weekend during a club appearance because they failed to play any music off of his recently released album, Multiverse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper ð (@nojumper)

Bootleg Kev explained that Wiz only began getting infuriated following a series of mess-ups during his set. Kev said there were at least 3 to 4 mistakes during Wiz' performance and the fact that Wiz's new album wasn't getting spun only created more friction between the parties involved.

"Let’s clear up this Wiz shit. I was there with him, & the dj & host TERRIBLE. After fucking up his performance (4-5x) he finally snapped. I’m not condoning him slapping the hat off or none of that, and I know he regrets that. But so much led up to that point. Context is IMPORTANT," he wrote. "After they abruptly cut the first record off & had some weird echo effect shit going on he stopped and was NICE. In this video he’s saying 'let’s get on the same page, y’all got too many cooks in the kitchen,'" he added along with a clip from Wiz's club appearance.

He shared even more footage corroborating his story, revealing that Wiz's songs were getting cut. "After the 4th time of botching a BREEZE OF A JOB IF YOU’RE A DJ Wiz lost it. The set list was emailed beforehand, download it, press play and get the fuck out the way," he added.

Bootleg Kev's comments might not excuse Wiz's behavior, especially after knocking the hat off of the DJ. However, Kev gave Mike Danger the benefit of the doubt of having an "off night." The host, on the other hand, is a different story, according to Kev.

"Mike Danger is a good DJ and from what I hear a great guy, he had an off night. The HOST tho? Was so outta pocket it was flagrant. Reaching over his dj, turning down faders etc. overall shit show. THATS WHAT HAPPENED," Kevi continued. "Context is Important. Yes wiz could have handled it differently but that’s a grown man, & it felt like he was being played or pranked it was so bad on the host/dj side. And the set list and files were sent ahead of the night starting too, so kill that fucking noise."

While Kev said Wiz should've just ended his performance early, Kid Capri fired back at the Taylor Gang head honcho for minimizing DJs.

"It be stuff like this that minimizes what the DJ is,” Capri said. “I don’t know if you was lit or drunk, or whatever the case may be, but if that was me and you spoke to me like that, I’d have swung on you right away. Immediately. And we would have dealt with it however we’d have to deal with afterward. But I wouldn’t have went for that.”