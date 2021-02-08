In November of 2020, beloved rapper Boosie Badazz was shot in the leg in Dallas, Texas. While he has since maintained that he would never testify against his shooter, the rapper continues to undergo his recovery process from a wheelchair. As he explains to Vlad TV, the incident forced him to adapt to a new lifestyle, where even a typically routine club performance became an immensely difficult task.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Though Boosie was in the midst of a painful recovery process, the outspoken rapper felt compelled to continue his grind. It wasn't long before he was back on stage, rocking crowds while performing in his wheelchair. "I think I'm an adrenaline money junkie," he tells Vlad. "N***a called me with a hundred thousand for a Friday and Saturday. It's hard to tell me no. I'm a gutter baby, you can't flash no hundred thousand at me and I ain't gon' take it. If I ain't dying on the ground, I'm going to get that hundred thousand. Hurting and everything."

"My first two shows, I was hurting, Vlad," he admits. "Went back to the bus, damn near had tears in my eyes. I was hurting. Taking all these pain pills, I was fucked up. But I smiled when that muthafuckin' backend came. I was hurting. I was hurting. I got back on the tour bus, my leg up. It ain't nothing but an hour and forty-five minutes of pain." After Vlad mentions that Boosie doesn't need the income, given how lucrative many of his business endeavors are, the rapper confirms that it's simply in his nature to hustle.

For more from Boosie, be sure to check out the latest segment of his extensive VLAD TV interview below.