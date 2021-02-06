He's been on the mend since the November 2020 shooting that has left him in a wheelchair, but Boosie Badazz isn't looking for his assailants to get jail time. The rapper shared that during his first month of recovery, he wasn't able to do much of anything, but after that, he got back to business and began making appearances. Boosie believes that his shooting may be the result of his past actions, calling it "karma" that he sees as a "big blessing" because he didn't lose his life.

In an interview with VladTV, Boosie discussed his recent shooting and explained his stance on both his attackers and snitch culture. "I would set 'em free," said Boosie. "I live by a code, man. This sh*t been put in me since I was a little boy. It's different, it ain't—I wasn't taught to be no rat when I was 17, 18-years-old. I was taught to be no rat at four-years-old. A lot of sh*t ain't built in people from a youngster so when they get pressure on them like that, they break like that because it's just how it is. That's why they got so many rats out here."

"Look at all this paperwork coming out on all these people. Paperwork don't lie," the rapper continued. "That's one thing about paperwork. This sh*t do not lie. All these rats comin' out and sh*t, the need to make a whole f*ckin' CD and name that b*tch Cheddar Cheese... call that b*tch Rat Poison. Facts is facts, bro. Facts is facts."

Watch the clip of Boosie's interview below and let us know if you agree with him.