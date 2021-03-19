Boosie Badazz Taps DaBaby For Hard-Hitting Single "Period"

Kicking off your early Friday (March 19) morning with a little pressure are Boosie Badazz and DaBaby. These two aren't strangers to collaborating together; they previously shared space years ago on DaBaby's "Baby Jesus" when he was first starting out, and the North Carolina rapper shared that he dished out $15K for the feature. It helped launch DaBaby's career to what it is today, and now they return with their hard-hitting single, "Period."

It seems that Boosie has been waiting on the perfect opportunity to release the track because he first spoke about it with VladTV in April 2020. "We just did a record, I’m waiting on getting it cleared,” Boosie said at the time. “I’m gonna put it on my GOAT Talk 3, [it's] called ‘Period,’ so shout out to DaBaby.” The song has finally arrived, so stream "Period" and let us know your thoughts on Boosie Badazz and DaBaby's latest collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

I make you walk it out, walk it out, walk it out

Yeah, bought what I'm talkin' 'bout

Big mouth, shock collar, two Rottweilers like Nino

Runnin' up hundreds and cash (Woo), she tryin' to f*ck on a rat

Please tell your p*ssy-ass baby daddy, be cool, girl 'fore I get on his ass