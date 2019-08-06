Boosie Badazz Confronts Demons On "No Suicide"

Boosie Badazz may have spent the weekend sending Instagram into an uproar over Alexis Skyy's take on the cucumber challenge, but he's back to business. Boosie is a man of many characteristics. Although he has a pretty humorous take on life on social media, Boosie's depth is always shown in his art. The rapper has the ability to speak to the streets in a way that not many others can do and he knows this. The rapper digs deep into a dark space for his new song, "No Suicide." Over a grim instrumental, the rapper discusses mental health issues from the streets, much of it stemming from his own personal experiences.

"No Suicide" serves as Boosie's first new single since dropping his last Badazz 3.5 in March. Hopefully, he has another project coming before the year comes to an end.

Quotable Lyrics

Woke up this mornin', my headache was stompin'

Just got betrayed by my homies

Know him from school, he's a flunky

This what they do when they turn into junkies

Family members, they after my bag

I got more tears than you could imagine

