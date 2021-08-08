Boosie uploaded a video to social media, Sunday, directly asking Vice President Kamala Harris for help freeing his friend, C-Murder. Murder was sentenced to life in prison on in 2009 in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas, but has maintained his innocence since. In 2018, two key witnesses recanted their statements, sparking a movement calling for a new trial.

“So…Kamala Harris, I’m asking you to help my friend C-Murder bro," Boosie said in the clip.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

He continued saying, “As president, vice president…I feel like you and Biden can do something about it. This man is innocent. You know… he’s completely innocent, and he was convicted because of, ya know, his rap name and the success of no-limit records. So, this goes out to Kamala Harris. I need you to look into this man and see this injustice and turn this around. This man got kids. It’s almost 20 years of his life that’s been taken away..you know. So I’m reaching out to Vice President Kamala Harris to look into the C-Murder situation bro.”

Check out Boosie's video below.

