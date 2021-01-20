As expected, former President Donald Trump spent his final day in office pardoning the sentences of multiple people, including Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Kwane Kilpatrick, and others. Unfortunately, some of the "high-profile rappers" that fans theorized would be granted clemency were ultimately shut down in the final hours of Trump's presidency, including Bobby Shmurda, Suge Knight, and C-Murder.

There was renewed interest in C-Murder's case last year after Kim Kardashian West and Monica Denise took the lead on an initiative to free the 49-year-old man. C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, has spent nearly the last twenty years in prison for murder. Unfortunately for fans of the New Orleans rapper, Miller's name was not included on the extensive list of pardons announced on Tuesday night, and Boosie Badazz is beyond frustrated at the outcome.

"Everybody can get a pardon but #cmurder #bullsh*t #innocentman," wrote Boosie on Twitter. The artist has previously detailed his experience bunking with C-Murder while they were both incarcerated, getting emotional when speaking about his life sentence during interviews. "20#years+ IM PISSED THE F*CK OFF TODAY don’t wanna y’all [sic] to anybody today so don’t call THANKS."

Boosie's reaction is understandable. C-Murder was one of the people that rap fans were hoping would be granted clemency, especially following Kim Kardashian's involvement in his case.

