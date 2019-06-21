Boogie & Conway Get Gritty On New Track "Details"

Virginia Beach via Brooklyn rapper Boogie is a force to be reckoned with and clearly, he's coming to eat everyone's food this summer. He just blessed fans with his project, Gerald at the beginning of the year and he's getting ready to release a brand new project in the foreseeable future. With the help of Conway, the two link up for the latest single off of Boogie's new project. The two rapper's pride themselves on their bars. On "Details," the two rappers connect on a dusty, sample-based instrumental provided by Nottz. Conway slides through on the first verse, delivering vivid bars about his come-up. Boogie follows suits and flexes with an East Coast-centric delivery.

Peep Boogie's new track with Conway below and keep your eyes peeled for Goat Eater.

Quotable Lyrics

They say my music give 'em a different feel

I'm still sellin' cookies like I'm Mrs. Field

Youngest, 17 movin' fishes still

Just to see how the Richard Mille on the wrists' feel