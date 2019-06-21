mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boogie & Conway Get Gritty On New Track "Details"

Aron A.
June 21, 2019 17:53
608 Views
71
6
CoverCover

Details
Boogie Feat. Conway

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Virginia Beach's Boogie teams up with Nottz and Conway for his new single.


Virginia Beach via Brooklyn rapper Boogie is a force to be reckoned with and clearly, he's coming to eat everyone's food this summer. He just blessed fans with his project, Gerald at the beginning of the year and he's getting ready to release a brand new project in the foreseeable future. With the help of Conway, the two link up for the latest single off of Boogie's new project. The two rapper's pride themselves on their bars. On "Details," the two rappers connect on a dusty, sample-based instrumental provided by Nottz. Conway slides through on the first verse, delivering vivid bars about his come-up. Boogie follows suits and flexes with an East Coast-centric delivery. 

Peep Boogie's new track with Conway below and keep your eyes peeled for Goat Eater.

Quotable Lyrics
They say my music give 'em a different feel
I'm still sellin' cookies like I'm Mrs. Field
Youngest, 17 movin' fishes still
Just to see how the Richard Mille on the wrists' feel

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  1
  6
  608
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Boogie Conway Nottz new single collaboration east coast sample
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Boogie & Conway Get Gritty On New Track "Details"
71
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject