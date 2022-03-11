Bobby Wagner was an incredible defensive player for the Seattle Seahawks, and much like Russell Wilson, he spent the better part of 10 years with the team. While Russell Wilson was traded to Denver this week, Wagner was actually straight-up released from the franchise, and fans could not be any more distraught about it.

As a player with such incredible stature within the organization, one would think that the Seahawks would treat Wagner with some respect on the way out. Football decisions are made every single day, and players know this to be the case. However, some teams are pretty diabolical with how they relay information, and as Wagner alleges, that is exactly how the Seahawks do things.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

While taking to Twitter today, Wagner said "Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back." Basically, Wagner didn't even get so much as a phone call or a meeting with his former team. Instead, he had to hear about the news from third-party sources, which must have been devastating for the Pro-Bowler.

There are some teams that do things the right way, and others that tend to not care so much about their personnel. Based on everything that has been done the last week, it is now clearer as to where the Seahawks stand on that.