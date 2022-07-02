Bobby Shmurda discussed the recent shooting of Lil Tjay and shared his advice for young rappers to "spread positivity." The comments came during an interview with TMZ Hip Hop, outside of Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

After saying that he's praying for Tjay, he shared his message for the younger generation.

“It’s important for all the young guys to know out here, life is very serious,” he said. “I come from where they come from, so every chance you get? You gotta smile. Every chance you get, spread positivity cause muthafuckas might be having a negative day. They don’t know how to go about shit, you know?”



After being asked by the outlet whether Tjay can return to having a normal life, Shmurda remarked, “When we come from where we come from, we ain’t never normal."

Tjay was one of multiple victims shot during an attempted robbery in Edgewater, New Jersey on June 22. Initially, the rapper's condition was unclear for several days; however, as of July 1, it was reported that Tjay remains hospitalized but is "alert and talking." The “Calling My Phone” rapper was shot multiple times in the chest and neck.

The suspect, 27-year-old Mohamed Konate, has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, and multiple weapons offenses.

Check out Shmurda's chat with TMZ below.

