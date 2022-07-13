It’s not like Bobby Shmurda made an immediate leap back into the rap game since he was released from prison in early 2021. The rapper has slowly inched his way back into the forefront while sorting out issues behind the scenes. He’s gone independent and is currently ramping up to drop a slew of new music this year, including his debut album.



Outside of his musical ventures, Bobby’s also trying to expand his resume in other entertainment avenues, such as acting and it seems like he might be linking up with 50 Cent in the near future. During Bobby’s cover story with HNHH, he revealed that he and Fif have had a few conversations in recent times pertaining to his potential leap into television and film.

“Me and 50 were on a two-hour call like two weeks ago. Some talent agents I was talking to, they help 50 with Power and STARZ and all that other sh*t. So you know he wants me to act and they want me to act so we just talking about a couple of sh*t right now,” he revealed. “He got like 25 shows. You know, he called me like, ‘N***a, you know I got like 25 shows. You ready to do 26 & 27?’ Like, stop playin', n***a! You know I want this shmoney, n***a!”

There haven’t been any major developments that he’s ready to reveal yet. 50 Cent’s still building the Power empire, which has featured rappers in several roles. Kendrick Lamar and Freddie Gibbsdelivered noteworthy performances in the Power universe in the past. When asked if Bobby would be appearing in the next season of one of the many spin-offs, he was ecstatic of the idea

“Yo, I’m gonna call that n***a as soon as we get off this interview. Yo 50, they want me in ‘Power!’” he added.

Though the two have formed a tight bond over the years, Bobby’s never shied away from expressing his appreciation for Fif, who he’s described as one of his biggest influences. During an interview on Hot 97 in the midst of his sentence, Bobby publicly reached out to Fif in an invitation to become his manager. It never materialized but clearly, the two are up to some big things in the near future.

