Bobby Shmurda Asserts Dominance On "Cartier Lens"

Erika Marie
October 29, 2021 01:15
Cartier Lens
Bobby Shmurda

Fans continue to await news about Shmurda's official studio debut.


Since being released from prison, Bobby Shmurda has been living his best life. He's taken to stages from one coast to the other, he has regularly shared photos and videos of himself jet-setting on the PJ, and Shmurda has been carefully working on his next project. The rapper already has a handful of mixtapes and EPs in his catalog, but the world has been patiently awaiting news on when Shmurda will drop his official studio debut.

A little over a week ago, Shmurda previewed a track that had fans up in arms over the music video clip that showed him dancing, but they've quelled their ire and have taken kindly to his Friday (October 29) release, "Cartier Lens." The slow-burning builder finds Shmurda switching up his flow and arrives at the same time as the rapper illuminates Rolling Loud New York.

Stream "Cartier Lens" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I shot at him, lil' homie said that I was playin' (Grr)
And I see million through my Cartier lens, n*gga
These type of b*tches, all these n*ggas, it's all pretend (Yeah, yeah)
You lookin' dead, don't you be bad, I'm out the trench, n*gga (Yeah, yeah)
I busted that for all my n*ggas in the pen (Yeah, yeah)

Bobby Shmurda
Bobby Shmurda
