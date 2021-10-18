Bobby Shmurda previewed new music on Instagram, Monday, with a clip of a music video for his fans to get excited for. The upcoming release will make for Shmurda's second song since being released from prison, earlier this year.

"Trappin is a sport yea yea nd she call me lil daddy," Shmurda captioned the clip.

The video has garnered mixed responses in the comments section with many leaving fire emojis and other praise, while other users said they would prefer Shmurda's old sound.

"Can we get the old Bobby tf is this," one fan asked.

Another made a similar remark: "bobby rly had one of the worst comebacks of all time [crying emoji] bring back gs9 shmurda."



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Shmurda was released from Clinton Correctional Facility on February 23 after being sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2014. Shmurda reportedly took a plea deal to help his friend and fellow rapper, Rowdy Rebel, land a lighter sentence.

The New York rapper's first song since being a free man, "No Time for Sleep," was released in September. The freestyle was previewed by Shmurda with a similar snippet on his Instagram back in August.

Check out the preview for Shmurda's upcoming song below.