It's a great time to be a horror movie fan, and many found themselves braving an actual pandemic to peep Leigh Whannel's new film The Invisible Man. With an opening week haul of $26 million (on a budget of $7 million), the success was another big win for Blumhouse, one of the biggest production companies in the game. In some ways, it's surprising to see a modern take on H.G. Well's classic novel resonate so deeply with a modern audience, but Elizabeth Moss' plight at the hands at her abusive ex was poignant enough to propel the plot forward.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Naturally, it didn't take long for the studio to plot their next course of action, which is to say keep the formula alive. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new Dracula movie is currently in the works, borrowing from Invisible Man's playbook and going modern with it. For anybody who has either read Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel or seen Francis Ford Coppola's surreal and trippy 1992 film, the premise needs no introduction. Director Karyn Kusama has already been confirmed to be steering the ship, working with a script written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay.

Whether this one continues to galvanize Universal's once-upon-a-time planned "Monsterverse" is another story. Still, the gothic world of Dracula is always a fun one to revisit, even if it has been done somewhat to (un)death. Insofar as credentials, Kusama most recently held it down as director of several episodes of Stephen King's The Outsider, as well as films like Destroyer and The Invitation. Do you have any interest in seeing the Count in a modern setting? And more importantly, will Keanu Reeves be reprising his role as Jonathan Harker?