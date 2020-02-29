After several hard fails at the box office for the horror movie genre (Dr. Sleep, The Grudge, The Turning, Black Christmas for example), scary movies are back on top. Deadline reports that Elizabeth Moss' The Invisible Man raked in a solid $26 million on its opening weekend at 3,610 North American locations. Blumhouse can notch another win in their horror film notebook. The production company is responsible for Get Out, the new Halloween, The Purge, Insidious, Paranormal Activity, and many more. The Invisible Man is a remake of the 1933 film of the same name. The film's budget was only $7 million, meaning the studio is swimming in profit already. This remake follows Moss, who is haunted by an ex-boyfriend that everyone assumes is dead.

Sonic the Hedgehog, which has been in the top position for the past two weeks, will finish second to The Invisible Man with roughly $15 million this weekend. Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford, looks to lock down third place with $13 million. Sony’s Bad Boys For Life, which debuted last month, is set to hit the $400 million mark this weekend. A fourth film is currently in the works. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence delivered the best film in the franchise and look rejuvenated for a round four.