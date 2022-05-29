The situation between BlueFace, Chrisean Rock, and BlueFace's family is continuing to spiral. Chrisean Rock admitted to attacking BlueFace's mom and sister, Kaliewae, after they accused BlueFace and his affiliates of beat them up. Saffold quickly took to Instagram to detail what happened, saying that, "All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that's all that matters. Carry on."

But Saffold hasn't cooled off just yet. She went on Instagram yet again to rip into her son for what he's done. "Johnathan, you need help and if I have enabled you in any way I will ask God for forgiveness," the mother wrote.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"You brought that trash bag and her dog where I laid my head and paid rent through helping you build your business and I asked you more than 10 times to get her out my face," she continued, presumably referring to Chrisean Rock. "You sicked that girl on me like a vicious dog."

Saffold's tirade only got more heated. "I never believed them about you but now I see," she wrote. "You are the living devil that I got pregnant with after that abortion." She then pivoted to BlueFace's financial slights. "You haven't paid me ever since September for working in that restaurant and my husband put his own money into it. I will see you in court."

The attacks, according to Saffold, seem very serious. "You punched your sister and husband until they are hospitalized," she claimed. She then directed her message to BlueFace's affiliates: "If this how he treats me after all I do I feel sorry for his hood. Because wait until he turn on y'all."

Check out Saffold's posts below, along with Kaliewae's reaction to the event as well.