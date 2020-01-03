Blueface is one of the funniest rappers in the game for a plethora of reasons. His social media antics are something to be marveled at and he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, even if his musical buzz had taken a bit of a slide. The new year is finally upon us which means today was the first Throwback Thursday of 2020. Blueface took the opportunity to post a hilarious old video of himself which showed fans that some things just never change.

The rapper can be seen talking the exact same way he does now, cracking jokes and being a bit of a goof. As Blueface says in the caption "Blueface in 2016 as you can C I haven’t changed at all so I ain’t changing shyt this year 🤷🏽‍♂️😂."

Blueface has absolutely zero use for a New Year's resolution and we don't blame him. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Regardless, Blueface will surely be in for an interesting 2020 as fans are curious how his musical career will progress. Since the release of his Dirtbag EP, Blueface has been teasing new music and we'll surely be hearing some of it soon.

Let us know what you're looking forward to most from Blueface this year.