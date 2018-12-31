new year's resolution
- AnticsJack Harlow Reveals Bizarre & Sexually Charged New Year's ResolutionJack Harlow is looking to exercise some self-control.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJack Harlow Reveals What He's Changing In The New YearJack Harlow shares his New Year's resolution ahead of his NYE performance.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBlueface Posts Hilarious TBT & Reveals Lack Of New Year's ResolutionBlueface hasn't changed a bit.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Reveals His New Year's Resolution: "No More White Women"Never a dull moment with AB.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Gets His Fitness Goals In Check For 2019Drake comes through with some motivation to get started on New Year's resolutions.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Posts & Deletes Mac Miller Tribute, Says Farewell To 2018Ariana Grande bids adieu to 2018.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Promises More Wisdom & Faith In New Year's ResolutionFitter, happier, more productive. By Mitch Findlay