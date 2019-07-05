This week, Blueface caught himself some heat after he forced his mother and sister to leave his home, physically removing them after choosing his two girlfriends over them. There was a video of the situation circulating around the web but the full situation was reportedly not known at that point. Now, it would appear as though Blue's mom and sister made no effort to be in the rapper's life until be made it to the big leagues and while that's simply alleged, it would make sense why Blueface feels they're trying to earn clout off of him. He's basically a clout vending machine at this point because again, his name is in the news for something that went down in his personal life.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

The Cash Money West artist released a new song with Offset yesterday and while it's currently making the rounds, people are also talking about a fight that happened on his Instagram story last night. The "Thotiana" rapper took to his socials to share a clip of his baby mama getting involved in a physical fight and, according to The Shade Room, the whole thing involved another woman who allegedly slept with Blueface a few months ago. Blue's girl was seemingly upset that she was in the vicinity and tried to throw hands before people restrained her, holding her back and attempting to calm her down.

Take a look at the video below. Blueface's life is definitely pretty crazy these days.