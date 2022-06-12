Late last year, it was announced that rapper, Blueface, and his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, would be welcoming their second child together. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Jaidyn gave Blue, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, an early holiday present-- a positive pregnancy test. Elated at the news, Blue hugged and kissed his girlfriend in excitement.

He then asked their oldest son, Javaughn, if he knew what this meant for him. The "Thotiana" artist told his child that he would be getting another sibling, which prompted him to wish for a little brother.

Now, six months after it was announced, the family is celebrating their newest addition which will be here at any moment. Video footage uploaded to social media captured the two parents in good spirits as they attended the baby shower.

As Blue rubbed her robust belly, he said to her, "Oh man. Are you ready to pop?" She responded, "Yeah," and began dancing with a grin on her face. Noticing her high anticipation, the rapper asked, "Are you gonna be outside?" Yelling loudly, Jaidyn replied, "Outside!"

It's good to see that the two are on one accord following the disagreement they had on social media last month. Jaidyn posted a video on TikTok which alleged that Blueface makes sexual advances at her when he drops off their son, despite being in a relationship with Chrisean Rock.

Blue didn't like her "joke," and decided to shade her on Twitter, writing, "Pay her ungrateful ass 7k a month ima do what I want she lucky to be my Bm," followed by, "She gone say everything other then ima good dad to my kids [shrug emoji] charge it to the game all I got for her is what she deserves."