Blueface & G Herbo Are A Dynamic Duo On "Street Signs"

Alexander Cole
April 15, 2022 09:24
Image via Blueface

Street Signs
Blueface Feat. G Herbo

Blueface and G Herbo have teamed up on the new single "Street Signs."


While Blueface has been focused on making various forms of digital content, he has still maintained his rap career. Every now and again, the California artist delivers a fresh single, and sometimes he even finds himself collaborating with some extremely talented MCs. Recently, that's exactly what Blueface did as he dropped a new song with G Herbo called "Street Signs."

This song has some skeletal production, all while Blueface changes up his flow. In this song, Blueface exchanges his bombastic energy for some more menacing and laid-back inflections. Meanwhile, Herbo is as sharp as ever as he delivers clever bars that match the overall energy of the track.

Let us know what you think of this effort, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wake up early morning I’m choosing the violence
Rather use the.45 on me than kill them with kindness
Dirty money all up in these jeans but I keep ’em clean
Gotta keep that thing by my thing ’cause it’s bling bling

