mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blueface and Calboy Preach "Patience" In Dynamic New Collaboration

Joshua Robinson
May 28, 2021 15:23
143 Views
01
0
Blueface/Calboy/5th Amendment Entertainment, Inc./Entertainment One U.S.Blueface/Calboy/5th Amendment Entertainment, Inc./Entertainment One U.S.
Blueface/Calboy/5th Amendment Entertainment, Inc./Entertainment One U.S.

Patience
Blueface & Calboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Blueface and Calboy team up for the toxic new single "Patience."


Blueface and Calboy may have been crowned XXL Freshman on two separate occasions (2019 and 2020, respectively), but that hasn't stopped the two artists from linking up for a major collaboration featuring two of the annual cover's most recent stars. The result is a two-and-a-half-minute joint single titled "Patience."

"Patience" finds both Blueface and Calboy putting their best foot forward to craft a toxic West Coast jam that definitely exceeds expectations. Calboy's penchant for catchy melodies seamlessly coalesces with Blueface's arrogant charm, making for an enjoyable, even if not perfect, track. With the release of "Patience," it will be interesting to see if Blueface and Calboy's new collaboration evolves into a full-length project because their balance on wax is surprisingly dynamic.

Check out Blueface and Calboy's chemistry on "Patience" by scrolling down and watching the single's official music video.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so rich I don't have to plant sh*t (Litty)
Booked a flight before I board because I was bored, b*tch (Rich, rich)
I pull up, make the exit, the entrance (Ha, ha)
I am so toxic I just sent a text to my ex (Why?)
To make sure she not doin' better 'cause b*tch I'm the best (Best)

Blueface
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  143
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blueface Calboy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blueface and Calboy Preach "Patience" In Dynamic New Collaboration
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject