Blueface and Calboy Preach "Patience" In Dynamic New Collaboration

Blueface and Calboy may have been crowned XXL Freshman on two separate occasions (2019 and 2020, respectively), but that hasn't stopped the two artists from linking up for a major collaboration featuring two of the annual cover's most recent stars. The result is a two-and-a-half-minute joint single titled "Patience."

"Patience" finds both Blueface and Calboy putting their best foot forward to craft a toxic West Coast jam that definitely exceeds expectations. Calboy's penchant for catchy melodies seamlessly coalesces with Blueface's arrogant charm, making for an enjoyable, even if not perfect, track. With the release of "Patience," it will be interesting to see if Blueface and Calboy's new collaboration evolves into a full-length project because their balance on wax is surprisingly dynamic.

Check out Blueface and Calboy's chemistry on "Patience" by scrolling down and watching the single's official music video.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so rich I don't have to plant sh*t (Litty)

Booked a flight before I board because I was bored, b*tch (Rich, rich)

I pull up, make the exit, the entrance (Ha, ha)

I am so toxic I just sent a text to my ex (Why?)

To make sure she not doin' better 'cause b*tch I'm the best (Best)