BlocBoy JB Shares Trap-Heavy "I Am Me" Album

What you see is what you get with BlocBoy JB. The Memphis rapper is letting the world know that when you deal with him, all the cards are on the table. Last month he released "Don't Be Mad," "Holy Moly" and "Ric Flair," three tracks that didn't find their way onto his latest album, I Am Me. The 23-year-old rapper dropped the record Friday morning, an album that includes two features: Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk. BlocBoy's latest effort is a collection of trap tracks that flow seamlessly together as the 30-minute album rolls on.

I Am Me serves as a solid follow-up to his 2018 mixtape Don't Think That. After collaborating with the likes of Drake ("Look Alive"), 21 Savage ("Rover 2.0"), A$AP Rocky ("Bad Company"), Lil Mosey ("Yoppa") and many others, BlocBoy JB has been establishing himself as a formidable opponent in the rap game. The BET Hip Hop Award winner always carries his hometown on his back and it helps him as he makes moves with his career. "Memphis taught me to go with your gut," BlocBoy says. "If something tells you to sit, then you sit. If something tells you to go, then go."

Tracklist

1. Who Ya Tryna Scare

2. HOE STOP PLAYIN

3. Solo Crippin

4. Head In My Lap

5. COPY

6. Everyday ft. Moneybagg Yo

7. Hooray

8. Privacy

9. House Party

10. Mercedes

11. Sixteen

12. Let Me Know ft. Lil Durk

13. Promise