BlocBoy JB Compares Himself To Eazy E On "Up" Freestyle

It's only been a few months since the release of BlocBoy JB's last single but as usual, he's back to flooding the streets. Despite having a top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper continues to hustle and put out music at any given time without much of a warning. Oftentimes, they are accompanied by music videos, even if it's a short freestyle.

This week, the rapper returned with a quick freestyle over Cardi B's latest top 10 single, "Up." BlocBoy kicks off the freestyle with a shout-out to N.W.A and Eazy E before gliding into the upbeat production with his signature gun talk.

BlocBoy JB released his last project, FatBoy ft. G Herbo, NLE Choppa, and more last fall. Check his new freestyle over Cardi's hit below.

Quotable Lyrics

I be leanin', I be swervin'

Connected like it's WiFi

I just got 'em gone overnight

Called it a red eye

Still remember them days I was whippin' chickens at Popeyes

After I was makin' plays, I was servin' n***as on the north side