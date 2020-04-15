mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB & Munchies2Times Team Up On "Gone Hate"

Aron A.
April 14, 2020 20:51
Gone Hate
BlocBoy JB & Munchie2times

BlocBoy JB & Munchies2Times join forces for a new banger.


BlocBoy JB has been one of the artists who've used the social distancing order to his advantage. The rapper just dropped off a remix of Travis Scott and Young Thug's "Out West" which served as the latest offering in a string of recent releases. Now, he's returning with a collaboration alongside a new face to the game, Munchie2times. The two rappers joined forces to release the visual for their new single, "Gone Hate." The production is haunting, nearly reminiscent of Three 6 Mafia but given that BlocBoy JB does hail from the same city, the influence is bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.

With a whole lot of stick talk and aggression, the two rappers team up for a certified banger. Check their new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Blindfolded, still see through the hate
Cartiers help me see if you fake 
Barbells, yeah I been liftin' weight
Fishscale, so I burn me a pape
2-12, trappin' 20 for eight
N***as crooked but iron keep 'em straight

