Bleu Drops "Love In The Way" Ft. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has been blessing her fans with brand new music non-stop in recent weeks. This time around, the Barb linked up with Bleu for his latest single "Love In The Way." Earlier this week both Bleu and Nicki took to social media to tease their highly anticipated collaboration with fans. "Love In The Way @nickiminaj [moon emoji] HITS ONLY! Watch this," the Mobile, Alabama rapper wrote.

Nicki teased her collaboration with Bleu back in August with a message on her Instagram story, "This song I just did with Bleu [smile emoji]." Bleu happily the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper's message, writing, "[smiling devil emoji] BOUT THAT TIME @nickiminaj." Bleu has got a lot to celebrate these days. Last month, he announced his Moon Boy University facility --- a space for creatives of all backgrounds to can come and learn the ins and outs of the industry while simultaneously advancing their careers. "Top of the year gone be some amazing sh*t getting done I promise," he wrote.

Check out "Love In The Way" featuring Nicki Minaj below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, your love in the way (My way)

But don't stop it, just keep doin' what you do

How could I move with your love in my way? (My way)

It hurts to love again, and it's all because of you