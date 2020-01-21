Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner ended their romance a while back but as the model moved on to Ben Simmons it seemed as though Blake was keeping occupied with basketball, his children, among other things. However, new reports from US Weekly now detail how the Detroit Pistons player has sparked a new fling with Fox Sports Detroit reporter Brooke Fletcher.

The rumored romance is the first person Blake has been linked to since Kendall. Brooke is the sideline correspondent for Blake's team, which gives them ample time to converse while Blake is at work. We can't confirm how long something has been brewing between the two but only time will tell if anything becomes official.

As for Kendall, she and Ben were spotted this past weekend grabbing lunch in New York but don't expect to get any updates from the model about her relationship. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she previously stated.