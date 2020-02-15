mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Atlass Croons For The Brokenhearted On "Lie To Me"

Keenan Higgins
February 15, 2020 11:59
Just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, Black Atlass shares his new song about a relationship going down the rocky road.


Valentine's Day isn't just for the lovers; it's a day for the lonely ones to get in their feels, too! For XO Records singer Black Atlass, his latest single "Lie To Me" falls in line with the latter crowd but sounds good enough to soothe the soul from any type of heartbreak.

Vocally, Atlass doesn't do too much to stray people away from comparing him to XO head honcho The Weeknd, but then again that's not necessarily a bad thing. The lyrics suggest that he wants his lover to tell him anything that will keep them together, even if that means taking her away from another man or at the very least accepting borrowed time. While V'Day can be hard on anyone who doesn't exactly have someone to share the occasion with, the Montreal-bred singer gives us a track that expresses that pain with relatable emotion.

Listen to "Lie to Me" by Black Atlass below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Take the love and the pain
Tears in the rain
Fear in your eyes
Are you insane?
Are you a lie?
Can you be mine?
Can we rewind?
I fucked this up
You know I can be brave
I can be kind
I can be yours
Just give me time

