Black Atlass Croons For The Brokenhearted On "Lie To Me"

Valentine's Day isn't just for the lovers; it's a day for the lonely ones to get in their feels, too! For XO Records singer Black Atlass, his latest single "Lie To Me" falls in line with the latter crowd but sounds good enough to soothe the soul from any type of heartbreak.

Vocally, Atlass doesn't do too much to stray people away from comparing him to XO head honcho The Weeknd, but then again that's not necessarily a bad thing. The lyrics suggest that he wants his lover to tell him anything that will keep them together, even if that means taking her away from another man or at the very least accepting borrowed time. While V'Day can be hard on anyone who doesn't exactly have someone to share the occasion with, the Montreal-bred singer gives us a track that expresses that pain with relatable emotion.

Listen to "Lie to Me" by Black Atlass below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Take the love and the pain

Tears in the rain

Fear in your eyes

Are you insane?

Are you a lie?

Can you be mine?

Can we rewind?

I fucked this up

You know I can be brave

I can be kind

I can be yours

Just give me time