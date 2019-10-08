mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Wants Love Like Ghost & Tasha In "Power" On His New Single

Aron A.
October 08, 2019 13:20
141 Views
Power
Blac Youngsta

"Church On Sunday" on the way.


Blac Youngsta's readying the release of his forthcoming project, Church On Sundays with his weekly drops. This week marked the release of "episode 5." Blac Youngsta dabbles into his romantic bag for this one, showing another side of his vulnerability towards his lady. It's not the "Booty" rapping Blac Youngsta on this one, he throws in a soulful inflection on the hook while appropriately comparing his love for his girl to Ghost and Tasha on Power

Along with his weekly drops, the rapper's also hopped on Yungeen Ace's "Bad Bitch" remix. He also teamed up with Tyga and G-Eazy for the "Cut Up" remix. He hasn't announced a release date for Church On Sundays but he will be embarking on his first international tour in November across Europe. Peep the dates below.

Quotable Lyrics
All this money I made we can share ’cause baby it’s ours
Know we ain’t spend time in a minute but I’ll send you some flowers
And you can be Tasha and I can be Ghost off Power
If I lose you baby, I rather just love my power

Blac Youngsta church on sundays new track new music
