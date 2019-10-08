Blac Youngsta Wants Love Like Ghost & Tasha In "Power" On His New Single

Blac Youngsta's readying the release of his forthcoming project, Church On Sundays with his weekly drops. This week marked the release of "episode 5." Blac Youngsta dabbles into his romantic bag for this one, showing another side of his vulnerability towards his lady. It's not the "Booty" rapping Blac Youngsta on this one, he throws in a soulful inflection on the hook while appropriately comparing his love for his girl to Ghost and Tasha on Power.

Along with his weekly drops, the rapper's also hopped on Yungeen Ace's "Bad Bitch" remix. He also teamed up with Tyga and G-Eazy for the "Cut Up" remix. He hasn't announced a release date for Church On Sundays but he will be embarking on his first international tour in November across Europe. Peep the dates below.

Quotable Lyrics

All this money I made we can share ’cause baby it’s ours

Know we ain’t spend time in a minute but I’ll send you some flowers

And you can be Tasha and I can be Ghost off Power

If I lose you baby, I rather just love my power