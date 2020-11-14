Blac Youngsta Teams With Yo Gotti & 42 Dugg On "Streets"

Blac Youngsta has been yelling Fuck Everybody since 2016 and four years later, he's back with the third installment in his mixtape series. The rapper unleashed his latest project on Friday following the release of two massive collaborations, "I Met Tay Keith First" with Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby and "Trench Bitch" with Lil Durk.

Just by the features alone, you should already be expecting a long list of features. Though artists like DaBaby and Swae Lee come through for a few highlights across Fuck Everybody 3, Blac Youngsta comments with the CMG boss Yo Gotti and fellow labelmate 42 Dugg for their collab, "Streets." Over celestial vocal samples, Blac Youngsta, Gotti, and Dugg deliver an introspective reflection of life in the streets, be it in Memphis or Detroit.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Beat my case but the feds dock me

I ain't dumb, I know them n***as wanna take me out

But they can't rock me

I'mma keep applyin' pressure on you pussy n***as 'cause y'all can't stop me

Told momma, 'It's alright, I'ma be fine, I know God got me'

