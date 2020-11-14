mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Teams With Yo Gotti & 42 Dugg On "Streets"

Aron A.
November 14, 2020 09:21
144 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Streets
Blac Youngsta Feat. Yo Gotti & 42 Dugg

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Blac Youngsta brings Yo Gotti and 42 Dugg on board for this "F*ck Everybody 3" highlight.


Blac Youngsta has been yelling Fuck Everybody since 2016 and four years later, he's back with the third installment in his mixtape series. The rapper unleashed his latest project on Friday following the release of two massive collaborations, "I Met Tay Keith First" with Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby and "Trench Bitch" with Lil Durk.

Just by the features alone, you should already be expecting a long list of features. Though artists like DaBaby and Swae Lee come through for a few highlights across Fuck Everybody 3, Blac Youngsta comments with the CMG boss Yo Gotti and fellow labelmate 42 Dugg for their collab, "Streets." Over celestial vocal samples, Blac Youngsta, Gotti, and Dugg deliver an introspective reflection of life in the streets, be it in Memphis or Detroit.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Beat my case but the feds dock me
I ain't dumb, I know them n***as wanna take me out
But they can't rock me
I'mma keep applyin' pressure on you pussy n***as 'cause y'all can't stop me
Told momma, 'It's alright, I'ma be fine, I know God got me'

Blac Youngsta
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  144
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blac Youngsta Yo Gotti 42 Dugg
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blac Youngsta Teams With Yo Gotti & 42 Dugg On "Streets"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject