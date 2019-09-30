Blac Youngsta Empowers The Block On "Represent"

Blac Youngsta's getting ready for the release of his latest project, Church On Sunday. The rapper's been teasing the project every Sunday with the release of a new single. This week, he dropped off "Represent," a powerful high-energy that speaks directly to the streets. "I represent the dopeboys tryna turn rappers/ the good boy turned to a jacker/ The dopeboy tryna be the good boy/ Streets so cold, he done turned to a savage," Blac Youngsta raps on the track.

This marks the fourth single he's released as part of his campaign for the new project. However, on Friday, he released the remix to "Cut Up" featuring Tory Lanez and G-Eazy.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on Church On Sunday and check out Blac Youngsta's latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics

I represent for them n***as don't wait around

I represent for them n***as gon' stay down

You represent for them n***as gon' say somethin'

I represent for them n***as gon' lay down