Blac Chyna, Too $hort, & Keak Da Sneak Collab On "My Word"

Blac Chyna is one of the more notorious women in the world of hip-hop, albeit not always for the best of reasons. Regardless, she has been able to carve out a lane for herself and has begun releasing music. While some fans have been skeptical of these efforts, her fans keep coming back, and now, she has returned with a brand new song that features the likes of Too Short, as well as Keak Da Sneak.

With this new effort, Blac Chyna rhymes over a simple trap beat, while delivering braggadocios bars that we would come to expect from the artist. Meanwhile, Too Short and Keak Da Sneak help add some of their signature energy to the overall feel of the track.

Give "My Word" a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody wants a bitch that's crazy

All the diamonds on you Fugazi

We in the Wraith in the Bay going mani

On the gang it's fuck you, pay me