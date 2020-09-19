mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Chyna, Too $hort, & Keak Da Sneak Collab On "My Word"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2020 14:33
143 Views
02
2
Image via Blac ChynaImage via Blac Chyna
Image via Blac Chyna

My Word
Blac Chyna Feat. Too Short & Keak Da Sneak

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Blac Chyna is back with another new single.


Blac Chyna is one of the more notorious women in the world of hip-hop, albeit not always for the best of reasons. Regardless, she has been able to carve out a lane for herself and has begun releasing music. While some fans have been skeptical of these efforts, her fans keep coming back, and now, she has returned with a brand new song that features the likes of Too Short, as well as Keak Da Sneak.

With this new effort, Blac Chyna rhymes over a simple trap beat, while delivering braggadocios bars that we would come to expect from the artist. Meanwhile, Too Short and Keak Da Sneak help add some of their signature energy to the overall feel of the track.

Give "My Word" a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody wants a bitch that's crazy
All the diamonds on you Fugazi
We in the Wraith in the Bay going mani
On the gang it's fuck you, pay me

Blac Chyna
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  2
  143
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blac Chyna Too Short Keak Da Sneak new song new music my word
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blac Chyna, Too $hort, & Keak Da Sneak Collab On "My Word"
02
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject