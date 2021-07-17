Fans worldwide are grieving this evening (July 16) after it was announced that Biz Markie had passed away. The Hip Hop legend is beloved by fans far and wide, including artists who flooded timelines with kind words, nostalgic photos, and of course, clips of the "Just a Friend" icon throughout his decades in the industry.

Over the past year, there have been reports regarding Markie's declining health, and while we grieve his loss along with the rapper's loved ones, we also share in the celebration of a life well-lived.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

Biz Markie's wife Tara Hall shared a touching message to social media about her husband's passing. "A GOOD heart stopped beating this evening… and I was there for the last one," she wrote. "Biz Fought till the end, like the true legend he is. Biz passed his strength to me during his transition while holding his hand. He knows I’ll need it to carry on the rest of my life without him. [broken heart emoji] Rest King Biz!"

We've found just a few of the thousands of messages from friends and fans of Biz Markie and hope that you're just as moved by some of them as we are. Questlove penned a tribute that brought a few rappers to tears. Rest in Peace to a legend.