Hip Hop was in a panic last Fall after it was shared that Biz Markie had been hospitalized. Soon, social media lit up with speculations and unsubstantiated information, but fans of the "Just a Friend" icon made sure that the rumor mill didn't go off the rails with gossip. Biz has reportedly been managing his diabetes for some time, and the rapper has spoken about coming close to getting his foot amputated.

At the time, Biz Markie's representative issued a statement refuting the claims that Markie was in a coma, and now, Rap legend Big Daddy Kane is offering up another update.

Kane appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked about his longtime friend's recovery. “He’s getting better,” said the "I Get The Job Done" icon. “He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day. Last time I talked to him on the phone—he got a real light voice—last time I talked on the phone. He stuck his middle finger up at me, so I think he’s coming along.”

Biz Markie previously suffered a stroke and was reportedly had a grim diagnosis, but Kane's update gave fans hope that he's on the mend and will be back in action soon. Watch Big Daddy Kane's interview with The Breakfast Club below.