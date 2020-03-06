Bishop Nehru Teams Up With DJ Premier For Classic Sounding "Too Lost"

Bishop Nehru has been steadily releasing music since the age of 16. He is now 23 and shows no signs of slowing down. Even though he is known to associate himself with producers like Kaytranada, MF DOOM, and 9th Wonder, we are still pleasantly surprised every time he works with a new "big-name".

For "Too Lost", Bishop Nehru teamed up with DJ Premier and just as you would expect, he got busy. Bishop sounds perfectly at home on the classic boom-bap drums, emotionally enticing piano sample, and perfectly utilized scratches.

Bishop uses the beat to embrace his vulnerability and shares that, he too, can feel lost in his thoughts. He uses multiple perspectives to detail internal-struggle and tell listeners how he feels, which is an impressive feat that only the best lyricists can do.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

You know your intentions, keep rolling, keep winning

Put your chips down and you gotta keep spending

Enjoy life's gambles, I know that it can start to be a handful

You think that'll all dismantle

I need the old days when you were a young man though

Who didn't give a fuck if they didn't understand you