Billy Joe Saunders has been making quite the name for himself in boxing over the last couple of years although he has recently gotten himself in some trouble. During his Coronavirus quarantine, he decided to try his hand at being a comedian and ventured into some dark humor that we certainly won't condone nor agree with. In the video below, Saunders teaches his fans how to hit women in certain instances.

"I just wanted to make a little video for all you dads, husbands, if you’ve got girlfriends etcetera," Saunders said. "Obviously this COVID-19 is getting very serious and we are isolated away in tight spaces. If your old woman is giving you a little bit of mouth and you try to be patient, you try to be calm, cool, but after the 7th day or 6th day you’re just about to explode."

The British Boxing Board of Control immediately took notice of his comments and have decided to indefinitely suspend his boxing license until he has a hearing to decide what should happen next. This suspension comes at an awkward time as Saunders was set to take on Canelo Alvarez in May.

Saunders maintains he was trying to make a joke although very few people found it funny. Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.