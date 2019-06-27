According to several different outlets, Billy Drago has passed away at the age of 73. The actor was best-known for his role in the 1987 gangster film The Untouchables. He was loved for his portrayal of chilling gangster types, often acting as a villain in his films. Drago reportedly passed away earlier this week after suffering complications from a stroke. His cold stare was menacing and helped him come off as a harmful threat in a number of his roles, allowing him to cruise his way through Hollywood and accept a total of over one hundred credits on television and film.



David Buchan/Getty Images

Billy Drago's co-star in The Hills Have Eyes, Laura Ortiz, posted a tribute to the late star on her social media pages last night. "Very saddened to hear the news of Billy Drago passing," said Ortiz. "He was such an amazing character both on and off the screen. When we were in Morocco filming he’d go off on adventures and no one knew where he was or how to reach him but he’d always show up on time for work with amazing stories of getting lost in the desert and the locals he met and stayed with. Lucky to have worked with you on my first job."

Rest in peace, Billy Drago.

[via]